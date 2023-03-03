Hampton’s CAA Champion tourney ends at the hands of Monmouth

By

Monmouth dominated Hampton in the 2023 MBB CAA Championship in a 100-64 rout on Friday afternoon. The Hawks had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 21-point lead and outscoring the Pirates 45-30 in the final 20 minutes.

ONWARD. @MonmouthBBall races past Hampton in the opening round of the CAA Tournament ‼️#FlyHawks pic.twitter.com/oblAwrQwfm — Monmouth Hawks (@MonmouthHawks) March 3, 2023

Jack Collins scored 32 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Monmouth. As a whole, the Hawks were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.36 points per possession on 57% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their afternoon. They drew 23 fouls on the defense, which led to 22 points on 92% shooting from the charity stripe.

With a career-high 32 points on 10-13 shooting, the @jerseymikes Player of the Game is @MonmouthBBall's Jack Collins pic.twitter.com/tmCWUsQJn2 — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) March 3, 2023

Hampton’s offense was led by Russell (Deuce) Dean, who scored 21 points. The Pirates shot 23-of-61 from the field and 7-of-28 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Hampton only mustered 0.89 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Monmouth’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. A March 4 conference clash with Drexel is the Hawks’ next test. On the other side, Hampton fell to 8-27 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

