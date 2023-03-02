VIEW ALL SCORES
NFL Draft Combine - Isaiah Land
FAMU

NFL Draft Combine – Linebacker Isaiah Land results

Isaiah Land earns high marks at the combine.
The NFL Draft combine kicked off today and Florida A&M edge/linebacker Isaiah Land impressed scouts with the individual drills.

OFFICIAL MEASUREMENTS

Height: 6’3 1/2″

Weight: 236

Arm: 32 1/2″

Hands: 9 1/4″

RESULTS

40 yard dash

1st attempt – 4.7s

2nd attempt – 4.66s

Isaiah Land told reporters that he has put on ten pounds this offseason in preparation for the NFL Draft Combine.

Land was a linebacker in college and told HBCU Gameday that he was focused on showing his ability to come off the edge during the Senior Bowl earlier this month.

“I was getting impatient because we weren’t getting to third down where I might get a chance to go outside and play D-line.  We never got those third-and-long situations where I could move from inside linebacker,” Land said.  “I knew that whenever I got my chance on that edge I had to go get one.  I got literally one rep, one pass rush off the edge and I went and made the best of it and got me a sack.  That kinda made my day, made my whole week,” Land said.

Land will certainlty see his draft stock rise even higher after the Senior Bowl and NFL Draft Combine.

