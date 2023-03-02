Michael B. Jordan, other donations help MEAC form foundation

By

Michael B. Jordan, Snickers and the Legacy Classic made donations to the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) last month. Now the conference is using those funds to form “The MEAC Foundation.”

The MEAC Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is a non-profit. It is the channel where fans, alumni, supporters and corporate America can partner with the conference and its member institutions for the advancement and sustainability of its athletic programs through long-range capacity investments.

“This is an exciting and proud day for the MEAC,” Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “To officially launch the MEAC Foundation and lay the groundwork for support for our league and our member institutions is the result of a lot of hard work and the first step in helping our schools access the support and the resources they need to continue growing and thriving.”

Through financial support provided to the MEAC Foundation the conference can ensure that its member institutions, student-athletes and coaches have the resources necessary to compete at a Division I level and provide an exceptional student-athlete experience. A Board of Directors consisting of conference leadership and Presidents and Chancellors of the eight MEAC schools will provide strategic oversight of the foundation.

The MEAC Foundation will allow member institutions to apply for grants for the following:

Scholarships

Championship Access

Equipment

Facility Improvements

Sports Operations

Salaries

Broadcasting Capabilities

Other Capital Improvements

A pair of MEAC programs — Delaware State, Norfolk State and Morgan State — participated in the second annual Legacy Classic in Newark last month. That event is backed by actor Michael B. Jordan.

The MEAC Foundation serves to support the MEAC and its member institutions’ athletic programs to ensure the sustainability and stability of the Conference. In addition, the MEAC Nation Association will serve as a network of ambassadors for the MEAC Foundation by focusing its resources and strategies on the four anchors of the organization: engagement, development initiatives, content creation and alumni relations.

