Kentucky State MBB ends Tuskegee’s run in the SIAC Tourney

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Kentucky State men’s basketball goes on a 28-6 run in the second half to defeat the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 81-67 at the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Championship in Savannah, Ga.



Montrell Jacobs led the Thorobreds will 24 points, followed by his teammates Jalon Andrews with 15, and Kong Kong and Jay Murrell scored 14 points.



Tyson Brooks led the Thorobreds with nine rebounds as Murrell finished the contest with eight.

How it happened

Jalon Andrews scored the first points for Kentucky State on a three-pointer at the top of the key to give the Thorobreds a 3-2 lead at 18:36 in the first half.



A three-pointer by Jay Murrell led to a 6-0 run and an 11-5 lead with 14:49 remaining in the first half.



Kong made a floating jump shot at 10:53 to give the Thorobreds a 20-12 lead.



Two made free throws by the Golden Tigers tied the game 20-20 with 7:53 remaining in the first half.

Tuskegee went on a run late in the first half to lead 30-21 as 3:38 remained in the half.



The Golden Tigers held a 38-29 lead at the end of the first half.



Six points from Montrell Jacobs led to a 12-2 run bringing them to within one of the 38-37 Tuskegee lead with 16:45 remaining in the second half.



Ten straight points and a bucket layup by Jalon Andrews led to a 39-38 Kentucky State lead at 16:01 in the second half.



Kong Kong made one free throw to extend the Kentucky State run to 15-0 and a 44-38 lead with 12:32 remaining in the second half.

Kentucky State went on a 28-6 run with eight points from Montrell Jacobs to lead Tuskegee 51-40 at 10:17 in the second half.



Jacobs hit a three-pointer at 6:49 in the second half to extend the Kentucky State lead by 15 points (65-50).



Murrell scored the final three points at the free-throw line to secure an 81-67 victory.

Up Next

Kentucky State men’s basketball will play the winner of the winner of Savannah State and Benedict on Friday, March 3 at 5 p.m. inside Tiger Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

