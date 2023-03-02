Tuskegee WBB advances to the semifinals of the SIAC Tournament

By

SAVANNAH, Ga. — West Division top-seed Tuskegee used a dominant first half to blow past fifth-seed Central State 73-50 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 TIAA SIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament presented by Cricket. The Golden Tigerettes extended their overall win streak to 15 games in the rout and are two wins away from a league title.

The game was put out of reach in the second quarter as Tuskegee (24-3) shot 55 percent from the field, scored 19 consecutive points, and held Central State (11-14) to just one field goal during the period – none coming in the final 8:30 before the half. A nine-point advantage at the end of the first quarter ballooned to 45-17 at the break.

Tuskegee’s lead hit 30 points late in the first half and again at the start of the third quarter when JuToreyia Willis (game-high 27 points, eight rebounds) scored for a 47-17 lead. CSU would finally get another bucket 70 seconds into the period and drew as close as 20 points late in the contest but never put any threat to the Golden Tigerettes dominance.

Naomi Shorts scored 12 points and Kailyn Nash had 10 points, nine rebounds, and eight blocks to lead Central State. Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim (12 points, six assists) and Ashiala Jackson (10 points, nine rebounds, six steals) had big efforts for Tuskegee, which plays the winner of Savannah State-Edward Waters on Friday at 11 a.m.

