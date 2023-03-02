OVC Tourney ends for Tennessee State WBB after losing to SIUE

By

SIUE defeated Tennessee State in the 2022-2023 WBB Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Tournament by a score of 71-64 on Wednesday evening. The Cougars went into halftime with a 14-point lead. Despite being outscored 37-30 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Lady Tigers and hold on for the win.

TSU ends their season with an 11-18 record and made back-to-back OVC tournament appearances for the first time since 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Macy Silvey led the way for SIUE, putting up 22 points. As a team, the Cougars shot 43% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 73% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.03 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Tennessee State’s offense was led by Gia Adams, who scored 21 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 26-of-62 from the field and 3-of-15 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.91 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

SIUE’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. Its next game (March 2) looks to be an interesting matchup. The team will take on Tennessee Tech who is in the midst of a winning streak. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Tennessee State. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Southern Indiana. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

