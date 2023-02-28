Leslie Frazier taking a break from the Buffalo Bills

By

Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, will be stepping away from the franchise for a time.



Frazier, an Alcorn State alumnus, has decided to take a year off from coaching. He plans on making his return in 2024 according to the Bills’ website.

The Bills have had multiple seasons where the defense ranked top five in the NFL with Frazier running its defense. Since 2017, the Bills have allowed an average of 20 points per game (3rd in the NFL over that span), 315 total yards per game (1st), 202 passing yards per game (1st), 107 passing touchdowns (1st), have racked up 99 interceptions (2nd) and 158 takeaways (2nd).

Leslie Frazier played his college ball at Alcorn State in the 1980s under Marino Caseem. After going undrafted he was signed by the Chicago Bears and was a part of the infamous 1985 team which won a Super Bowl with former Jackson State star Walter Payton leading the offense.

Leslie Frazier got his start in the NFL as a coach as a defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2003 he joined Marv Lewis’ staff with the Cincinnati Bengals as defensive coordinator. Two years later, Tony Dungy hired him to run the Colts defense. He helped Indianapolis win the Super Bowl before jumping to the Minnesota Vikings.



Frazier would go on to become the head coach at the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 through 2013, recording a 21-32-1 record before being dismissed.

