Deion Sanders wants Colorado band to find some HBCU influence

Newsflash — Deion Sanders is no longer at an HBCU. The former Jackson State head coach is now at Colorado, but it’s clear he’s looking to replicate some things about his HBCU experience — including particularly from the marching band.

Sanders recently had a meeting with the leaders of Colorado’s band, where he attempted to lay the groundwork for the upcoming football season. And he alluded to having a level of synergy similar to what goes on at HBCUs.

“At HBCUs, it’s kind of traditional that the bands kind of coincide,” Sanders told leaders of the University of Colorado Golden Buffalo Marching Band in a video posted by Well Off Media. “I know it’s a difference, but it don’t have to be. We like one big happy family. So we go as you guys go — certain things we like, certain things we don’t like. I wanna just get on the same page.”

Deion Sanders walks through during warmups. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

At Jackson State, Deion Sanders famously used “Here I Go” by rapper Mystikal as his official-unofficial “pre-game theme music.” It looks like he’s got something similar planned at Colorado — and he wants the band in on it.

“We’re probably gonna have a new theme song that I want you guys to get and it’s not hard. And I think you can knock it out of the park.”



Sanders went on to play the new theme music, but it was removed from the video documenting the conversation, so it looks like we’ll have to wait to hear what it actually is. But, clearly, Coach Prime is excited.

“It’ll take it to a whole ‘nother level when the band is able to execute it. That’s going to be good. Really, really good.”



Of course, it didn’t take long for folks online to start debating whether or not Deion Sanders was pirating the HBCU band culture after leaving an HBCU for a Power Five gig. That debate won’t be going anywhere, but clearly folks will be looking to see just what Coach Prime’s new theme will be and how Colorado will execute it.

