By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alcorn State defeated SWAC rival Texas Southern by a score of 89-81 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Kendall scored 33 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for Alcorn State. As a whole, the Braves were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.19 points per possession on 46% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 24 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Jeremiah Kendall had a season-high 33 points in the Braves victory over Texas Southern. Keondre Montgomery lent 18 points, and DK Thorn had 10. #FearTheBrave #BravesNation pic.twitter.com/HRvGXJe8fw — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 28, 2023

The offense wasn’t the issue for the Tigers. They shot 52% from the field, scoring a healthy 1.09 points per possession. PJ Henry led the way, putting up 41 points. It wasn’t enough though, as Texas Southern was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Braves.

Alcorn State rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Prairie View A&M. A March 3 conference clash with Mississippi Valley State University is the Braves’ next test. On the other side, this night’s result was a letdown for Texas Southern. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Jackson State. They’ll hit the road for its next chance at a win, a March 4 visit to Prairie View A&M.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Kendall’s performance secures Alcorn State a win over TXSO