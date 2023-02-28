Jackson State snaps Prairie View A&M winning streak

By

Jackson State snapped Prairie View A&M’s 3-game win streak in thrilling fashion on Monday night, handing it a 61-57 loss at Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center. The Tigers went into halftime leading with a slight one-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Panthers 37-34 in the second half.

Great win tonight! Our last home game of the season was a success. From the game itself, to our amazing fans, and to everyone who came to cheer us on. We thank you! Congratulations to Head Manager – Johnathan Richardson and Player – Jamarcus Jones for a great Senior Night. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/6kixrKhBkG — Jackson State Men's Basketball (@GoJSUTigersMBB) February 28, 2023

Coltie Young scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Tigers shot 50% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.89 points per possession on 57% true shooting.

Will Douglas recorded 20 points and six rebounds, and Braden Bell added another 14 points to lead Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.81 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 6-of-23 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Today’s win was the latest for Jackson State, who took down Texas Southern in its last game. Next, the team will face a struggling Arkansas-Pine Bluff team on March 3. On the other side, Prairie View A&M’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Alcorn State. The Panthers’ next game is against a Texas Southern team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on March 4.

