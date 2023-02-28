VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn State WBB hustles back and beats Texas Southern

Destiny Brown achieved her ninth double-double in the Braves’ victory over Texas Southern
Alcorn State gave Texas Southern its third consecutive loss in dramatic fashion, making a major comeback to win 72-66 at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex on Monday evening. It looked out of reach for Alcorn State, who were down by as many as 12 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Destiny Brown scored 15 points to lead the way for Alcorn. Cayla Obillo was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-2 in the second half for 11 points to power the Lady Braves forward after the break. Alcorn State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 48% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.21 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 31% shooting and 0.75 points per possession in the first half.

Micah Gray scored 26 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Texas Southern. The Lady Tigers went 23-of-54 from the field in this one, including 6-of-18 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 0.88 points per possession and 53% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Texas Southern

Alcorn’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It plays next on March 2 in a matchup with Mississippi Valley State University. On the other side, Texas Southern fell to 2-25 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on March 4 against Prairie View A&M.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

