Alcorn State gave Texas Southern its third consecutive loss in dramatic fashion, making a major comeback to win 72-66 at Davey L. Whitney Health & Physical Education Complex on Monday evening. It looked out of reach for Alcorn State, who were down by as many as 12 in the second half. However, its incredible late effort was enough to secure the win.

Destiny Brown scored 15 points to lead the way for Alcorn. Cayla Obillo was pivotal as well, shooting 2-of-2 in the second half for 11 points to power the Lady Braves forward after the break. Alcorn State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 48% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.21 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 31% shooting and 0.75 points per possession in the first half.

Destiny Brown records her ninth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Braves in their victory over Texas Southern. Zy'Nia White and Kiarra Henderson scored 13 points, and Cayla Obillo scored 12. #FearTheBrave #BravesNation pic.twitter.com/jJy0s5GopN — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 28, 2023

Micah Gray scored 26 points while dishing out five assists to lead the way for Texas Southern. The Lady Tigers went 23-of-54 from the field in this one, including 6-of-18 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 0.88 points per possession and 53% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Alcorn’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It plays next on March 2 in a matchup with Mississippi Valley State University. On the other side, Texas Southern fell to 2-25 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on March 4 against Prairie View A&M.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alcorn State WBB hustles back and beats Texas Southern