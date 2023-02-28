Grambling State racks up another win; beats Bethune-Cookman

By

Grambling State recorded their seventh straight win, handing Bethune-Cookman a 66-54 loss at Moore Gymnasium on Monday night. It was a tie game after the first 20 minutes, but the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 42-30 in the second half to come away with the win.

Carte’are Gordon led the way for Grambling State, putting up 22 points to go along with eight boards. It wasn’t just Gordon though, the Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.09 points per possession on 54% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 25-of-43 on two-pointers, including 20-of-30 in the paint.

Kevin Davis recorded 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats shot 23-of-56 from the field and 2-of-15 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Bethune-Cookman only mustered 0.89 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Grambling State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It plays next on March 3 in a matchup with Alabama A&M. On the other side, Bethune-Cookman’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Southern. Its next chance at a win is on March 4 against Florida A&M.

