Florida A&M WBB ends Southern’s winning streak

Florida A&M snapped Southern’s three-game win streak on Monday evening, handing it a 57-50 loss at Al Lawson Center. The Lady Rattlers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 31-26 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Jaguars 26-24 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Dylan Horton scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 38% from the field, 36% from behind the arc, and 61% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.89 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Aleighyah Fontenot scored 19 points while Diamond Hunter added another 10 to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Lady Jaguars struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Jaguars went a paltry 8-of-18 from the free-throw line.

Florida A&M’s win today put an end to its recent struggles. It will hit the road for its next contest, a March 4 matchup with Bethune-Cookman. On the other side, Southern fell to 12-14 with the loss. Its next chance to turn things around is on March 2 at home against Alabama State.

