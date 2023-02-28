Hood scores 24 points to lead Coppin State past Delaware State

By

Coppin State defeated MEAC rival Delaware State by a score of 82-72 on Monday night.

Mike Hood scored 24 points to lead the way for Coppin State. As a whole, the Eagles were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.21 points per possession on 60% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 12-of-25 three-point attempts.

The Hornets’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.09 points per possession on 55% true shooting. Martaz Robinson led the charge, accumulating 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. It wasn’t enough though, as Delaware State was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Eagles.

Both teams face their next test on March 3. Coppin State visits Morgan State, while Delaware State meets UMES in a conference showdown. The Eagles will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

