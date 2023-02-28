Olympic qualifier Miles Simon raising the bar for Howard Swimming

By

This week Howard University men’s swim and dive team made history by winning the first Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship title. The Bison weren’t just breaking records as a unit, Miles Simon added a handful of his own.

Senior swimmer Miles Simon broke numerous records over the season earning him the NEC Outstanding Swimmer Award. During the championship, the Atlanta native walked away with the gold medal in every event he competed in; including 200-yard backstroke (1:46.35), 400-yard freestyle relay (2:57.66), 100-yard backstroke (47.80), and 100-yard IM (1:46.80).

🏊🏾‍♂️ | Congratulations to senior Miles Simon on being named most outstanding swimmer after breaking 7+ records over the course of the @necswimdive championships!#BleedBlue #NECswim pic.twitter.com/QwMuKnCmyk — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) February 26, 2023

Miles Simon’s Career Highlights

Success in swimming isn’t foreign to Miles Simon. During his time at Howard, Simon recorded 11 first place and five second-place finishes, broke the school’s record in the 100-yard IM, holds the third-fastest time in the 200-yard backstroke, he also broke the school’s record in the 800-yard free relay at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Championship.

In 2021 Simon completed the 50-yard freestyle in 23 seconds; becoming the second Howard swimmer to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trails. Current head coach Nic Askew is the only other Bison to make an Olympic qualifyer.

Simon’s main event typically is the 200-yard IM, but because the COVID-19 pandemic presented unwanting adjustments, he shifted his focus to freestyle and never looked back.

In an article from Swimming World, Miles said he chose to focus on freestyle as a way to improve his stroke. “The stroke is easier to fix, and I focused more on my power and generating it. I am glad to improve in the event that is not my specialty,” said Simon.

Miles Simon is marking his own territory while helping the Howard Swim team leave a mark its own within the collegiate swimming community.

