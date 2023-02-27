Grambling State snatches win from Bethune-Cookman on the road

By

Grambling State gave Bethune-Cookman its fourth consecutive loss in a 59-52 barnburner at Moore Gymnasium on Monday evening. The Lady Tigers went into halftime leading with a slight three-point lead. They were able to extend that lead over the final 20 minutes, as they outscored the Wildcats 35-31 in the second half.

Leah Morrow scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 46% from the field, 31% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.94 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Nia Jordan recorded 16 points and six rebounds, and Morgan Beacham added another 12 points to lead Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.83 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-10 from deep.

Today’s win was the latest for Grambling State, who took down Florida A&M in its last game. It plays next on March 2 in a matchup with Alabama A&M. On the other side, Bethune-Cookman’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The Wildcats’ next game is on March 4. It won’t be easy as their opponent Florida A&M is coming off a win.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

