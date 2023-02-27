By

Coppin State snapped Delaware State’s two-game win streak on Monday evening, handing it a 34-32 loss at Memorial Hall. The Hornets went into halftime with a 18-10 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Eagles outscored them by 10 points in the final 20 minutes.

Jewel Watkins scored 14 points to lead the way for Coppin State. That performance included an impressive 14 points in the second half to ignite the team down the stretch. Coppin State’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 40% from the field in the second half, scoring 0.7 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 16% shooting and 0.31 points per possession in the first half.

Savannah Brooks scored 12 points while Jayla Johnson added another five to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.51 points per possession on 30% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Hornets went a paltry 3-of-8 from the free throw line.

Today’s win was the latest for Coppin State, who took down UMES in its last game. It will hit the road for its next contest, a March 2 matchup with Morgan State. On the other side, Delaware State’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent win over Morgan State. The Hornets’ next game is against an UMES team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on March 3.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Coppin State banks last minute victory over Delaware State