Monday evening was a battle between two of the best SWAC teams. Jackson State came out on top in dominating fashion, handing Prairie View A&M a 90-65 loss. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 16-point lead and outscoring the Lady Panthers 46-37 in the final 20 minutes. This win awarded Jackson State with the SWAC regular season championship title for the fourth year in a row.

🔥4X 𝕊𝕎𝔸ℂ ℝ𝔼𝔾𝕌𝕃𝔸ℝ 𝕊𝔼𝔸𝕊𝕆ℕ ℂℍ𝔸𝕄ℙ𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 🔥@GoJSUTigersWBB registers it’s 4th consecutive SWAC Regular Season Championship Title after defeating Prairie View A&M 90-65 at home‼️ The Tigers will conclude the 2022-23 regular season on the road! #GoJSUTigersWBB pic.twitter.com/cvO8b1Sg5n — Jackson State Women’s Basketball (@GoJSUTigersWBB) February 28, 2023

Jariyah Covington led the way for Jackson State, putting up 25 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 42% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 76% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.09 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Diana Rosenthal scored 16 points while Kennedy Paul added another 14 to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Panthers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.81 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 7-of-18 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Jackson State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. A March 2 conference clash with Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the Lady Tigers’ next test. On the other side, Prairie View A&M fell to 14-14 with the loss. The Lady Panthers’ next game is against a Texas Southern team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on March 4.

Jackson State WBB scoops up fourth SWAC regular season title