Grambling State snatches home win from Florida A&M

Grambling State snapped Florida A&M’s three-game win streak on Saturday evening, handing it a 69-55 loss at Al Lawson Center. They went into halftime with a 31-17 lead and were able to hold off the Rattlers for the final 20 minutes.

Carte’are Gordon led the way for Grambling State, putting up 17 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Tigers shot 45% from the field, 46% from behind the arc, and 55% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.04 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Jordan Chatman recorded 11 points and nine rebounds, and Noah Meren added another 11 points to lead Florida A&M. As a team, the Rattlers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.8 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 9-of-21 on field goal attempts in the paint.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 28. Grambling State visits Bethune-Cookman, while Florida A&M meets Southern in a conference showdown. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Rattlers will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

