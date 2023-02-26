Alabama State wins rival battle against AlabamaA&M

By

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Alabama State came out on top, handing Alabama A&M a 69-57 loss. They went into halftime with a 41-25 lead and were able to hold off the Bulldogs for the final 20 minutes.

Shmya Ward led the way for Alabama State, putting up 17 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 46% from the field, 29% from behind the arc, and 63% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.08 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Amani Free put up 16 points to lead Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs went 20-of-52 from the field in this one, including 4-of-12 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.89 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until March 2. Alabama State gets Southern fresh off recent win of its own, while Alabama A&M hits the road to meet Grambling State. The Lady Hornets will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Bulldogs will hit the road once again.

