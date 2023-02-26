VIEW ALL SCORES
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman defeats Southern behind Harmon’s performance

The Wildcats protected home court against Southern; securing another dub.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Bethune-Cookman gave Southern their third consecutive loss in a 60-53 contest at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 32-24 lead and were able to hold off the Jags for the final 20 minutes.

Zion Harmon scored 19 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats’ offense was able to overcome shooting struggles in this one, putting up just 0.92 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. They did however maximize their opportunities, turning the ball over just 10 times (14% of possessions).

P.J. Byrd scored 16 points while Bryson Etienne added another 12 to lead the way for Southern. As a team, the Jags struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.78 points per possession on 33% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 10-of-23 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Southern

Both teams face their next test on February 28. Bethune-Cookman gets Grambling State fresh off recent win of its own, while Southern meets Florida A&M in a conference showdown. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Jags will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

