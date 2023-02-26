By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Arkansas-Pine Bluff gave Mississippi Valley State University its 19th consecutive loss in a 95-60 rout at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. The Lady Lions had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 25-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 47-37 in the final 20 minutes.

Jelissa Reese scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It wasn’t just Reese though, the Lady Lions’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.11 points per possession on 59% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 30-of-48 on two-pointers, including 30-of-46 in the paint.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Zaria Harleaux, who recorded 16 points and six boards. As a team, the Devilettes shot 21-of-60 from the field and 6-of-19 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.73 points per possession on 41% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on March 2. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Jackson State, while Mississippi Valley State University meets Alcorn State in a conference showdown. The Lady Lions will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Devilettes will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Mississippi Valley State University