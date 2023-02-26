By

Grambling State broke its streak of three consecutive losses, defeating Florida A&M in a 61-46 rout on Saturday afternoon at Al Lawson Center. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 23 points.

Leah Morrow scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Grambling State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 40% from the field, 7% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.9 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

Florida A&M was led by Dylan Horton, who recorded 11 points and five boards. As a team, the Lady Rattlers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. Those numbers include 14-of-38 on two-pointers, 4-of-15 on three-pointers, and 6-of-9 on free throws.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 27. Grambling State catches Bethune-Cookman after a loss in its last game, while Florida A&M squares off with Southern. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Grambling State cruises past Florida A&M in SWAC showdown