Kentucky State hires McNeese State assistant as head football coach

By

Kentucky State University announced February 20 that a search committee selected Felton Huggins as the University’s next head football coach. Huggins comes to Kentucky State after spending the past year as the assistant coach of wide receivers at NCAA DI school McNeese State University.

“Several qualified candidates were interested in becoming the next head football coach at KSU. Still, none of them had the depth of experience, energy, knowledge and the ability to connect with our student-athletes like Huggins,” said KSU athletic director Ramon Johnson. “I’m confident that his knowledge of our conference and the current football landscape will make our program highly competitive while helping our student-athletics lead with high character.”

Prior to McNeese State, he served as the offensive coordinator and inside wide receivers coach at Charleston Southern University in 2019. He arrived at Charleston Southern after six years at LaGrange College in Georgia, where he was the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and academic coordinator.

In his first season calling plays for Charleston Southern, Huggins put numerous student-athletes in the top 100 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in multiple offensive categories, including pass efficiency, passing touchdowns, passing yards, points, receiving touchdowns, scoring and yards per attempt. In addition, wide receiver Kameron Brown set the Charleston Southern single-season receiving touchdown record (10), while the Bucs posted the second-most first downs per game in Charleston Southern history (20.1).

Charleston State posted a trio of All-Big South Second Team selections (Kameron Brown–WR, Zack Evans–OL, Stephen Haralambis–OL) as the Bucs recorded the third-most total offensive yards in a CSU single season (4,341). Additionally, a CSU record 21 different receivers caught passes in the 2019 season as well, with five different receivers hauling in at least 20 catches.

Huggins’ offenses at LaGrange were often among the best in the USA South conference. In his six years with the team, the Panthers ranked top five in the conference in the total offense all but one year and finished as high as second in 2017 when they averaged 408.6 yards per game.

During the 2013 season, the Panthers’ receivers broke or tied all of the team’s receiving records. Sophomore Marsalis Jackson was named the USA South Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting school records of 902 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions. Freshman Ervens Oge (713) and junior Griffin Roelle (675) also broke the previous season’s record for receiving yards in a season (450).

In 2014, Huggins saw senior receiver Griffin Roelle earn USA South All-Conference honors. Rolle broke his own single season record with 67 pass receptions and graduated as the Panthers’ leading receiver with 126 receptions.

Huggins played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana University. He started for three years and finished his collegiate career as the career leader in receptions (162) and receiving yards (2,350). He still holds school records for catches in a season (84) and receiving yards in a season (1,313). In addition, Huggins is tied for the most catches in a game (13) and has the single game receiving yards record of 266. He received third-team All-America, and All-Conference honors his junior and senior years.

Huggins made his collegiate debut at Grambling State University, where numerous family members attended.

Huggins played six seasons of professional football between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Frankfurt Galaxy, Buffalo Bills and Montreal Alouettes.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, because none of this would be possible without him. Words can’t describe how excited I am for this opportunity to lead KSU football into this next phase. My journey to this point has not always been easy, but my journey molded me for this moment. I’m ready to pour my all into our players, school and community and bring a championship back to KSU,” said Huggins.

“What I am looking to bring to this program is to foster a culture of developing high-character individuals and leaders in the community, in the classroom, and on the playing field through our core values. The foundation of our core values will be based on faith, family, football and fun.”

The search committee consisted of the following individuals:

Chair, Jacqueline Duvall, Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator

Dr. Patrece Nesbitt, Chair of the Physical Education Department

Dr. Phillip Clay, Faculty Athletic Representative

Dr. Corey Hicks, Representative of the K-Club

President Richard Graves, Kentucky State University National Alumni Association

Ms. Devin Agnew, Office of Student Engagement

Mr. Jerome Costner, Director of Football Operations

Kentucky State hires McNeese State assistant as head football coach