Shaw pushes Claflin out of the CIAA Tournament

The Shaw women’s basketball team held Claflin to just 13.6 percent from beyond the arc in a 3-for-22 shooting performance on the way to a 62-49 win against the Lady Panthers in the opening round of the CIAA Tournament at CFG Bank Arena Tuesday.

The Lady Bears, seeded No. 6, will face No. 3 seed Winston-Salem State in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 12 p.m.

The Lady Bears (16-13) had three players score in double figures, led by Food Lion Game MVP Brittiney Seymour , who had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tanayja London tacked on 16 points and two steals and Inari Jones helped out with 12 points.

Shaw’s defense held No. 11 seed Claflin to only 23.7 percent from the field.

How It Happened

Shaw started out the scoring by going on a 17-0 run, culminating in a bucket from London, to take an early lead with 4:44 left in the first quarter. The Lady Bears then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 17-4 advantage. Shaw did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 10 of its 17 points close to the basket.

Shaw kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 10-0 run starting at the 9:56 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from London, to increase its lead to 27-4. The Lady Bears proceeded to tack on three points to that lead and enjoyed a 35-9 advantage heading into halftime. Shaw dominated in the paint, scoring 12 of its 18 points close to the basket.

Shaw continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 7-0 run to expand its lead further to 46-27 with 55 seconds to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Lady Panthers had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Lady Bears still entered the fourth quarter with a 46-29 edge. Shaw played well near the basket, scoring six of its 11 points in the paint.

The Lady Bears then held on for the victory in the fourth quarter. Shaw took advantage of seven Claflin turnovers in the quarter, scoring five points off of those takeaways.

Games Notes

» The Lady Bears held the Panthers to only 23.7 percent shooting from the field.

» The Lady Bears never trailed and held a 17-4 first quarter lead.

» Shaw had a stellar day defensively, holding Claflin to 13.6 percent from beyond the arc on 22 attempts.

» The Shaw defense forced 25 turnovers.

» All-CIAA performers Brittiney Seymour and Tanayja London led the Lady Bears with a game-high 16 points each.

» Brittiney Seymour was named Food Lion MVP.

» Shaw got a team-high seven rebounds from Rita James .

Up Next

The Lady Bears play Winston-Salem State in the CIAA Tournament quarterfinals Thursday. Tipoff is 12 p.m.

