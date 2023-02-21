Delaware State claims close victory against South Carolina State

By

Delaware State broke their streak of five consecutive losses, defeating South Carolina State in a 50-49 contest on Monday evening at Memorial Hall. They went into halftime with a 26-23 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Bulldogs for the final 20 minutes.

Alexis Moragne scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Delaware State. Despite Moragne’s performance, the team collectively struggled shooting the ball. They shot 28% from the field while scoring just 0.89 points per possession. That offensive output included 6-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc and 18-of-28 shooting on free throws.

Lovely Sonnier accumulated 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to lead the way for South Carolina State. The Lady Bulldogs shot 19-of-51 from the field and 3-of-15 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.84 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 25. Delaware State takes on Morgan State in a conference clash, while South Carolina State squares off with Norfolk State. The Hornets will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Bulldogs will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

