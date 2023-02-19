By

(Talladega, AL.) Talladega College is poised to transition to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II.

Talladega College Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Grant announced that Talladega College President Gregory J. Vincent and the Board of Trustees made the decision to pursue NCAA membership, and the college has submitted its application.

“This is a strategic and transformative move that will strengthen our athletic programs and elevate our brand,” said Grant. “Most importantly, joining NCAA Division II will benefit our student-athletes by expanding opportunities for them to train, compete and reach their full potential in academics and athletics.”

“In every major decision that we make, we consider how the decision will impact our students and how it aligns with our commitment to being a student-centered institution. NCAA Division ll shares our values and dedication to excellence in academics and sports,” said President Vincent. “After extensive research and careful consideration, we have determined that the NCAA would be an excellent fit for Talladega College.”

One of the charter members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in 1913, the Tornadoes will explore a return to the SIAC membership for most of its current 18 competitive teams. Plans are underway to add at least three new sports teams.

Currently, Talladega College competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Talladega joined the SSAC in 2021 after spending most of the previous two decades in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference of the NAIA.

Founded in 1867, Talladega College is Alabama’s first private historically black liberal arts college. The institution was recognized as #13 in the nation for social mobility by U.S. News and World Report in 2022 and named one of Princeton Review’s 2023 Best Colleges Region by Region.

Talladega College making D2 plans