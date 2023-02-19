Pollard pushes UMES pass South Carolina State for the win

By

UMES snapped South Carolina State’s two-game win streak on Saturday evening, handing it a 78-62 loss at Hytche Center. The Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 35-28 lead. They then continued to outscore the Bulldogs 43-34 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. scored 21 points while recording seven assists to lead the way for UMES. Pollard, Jr. was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Hawks. The team shot 53% from the field while scoring 1.09 points per possession. That offensive output included 8-of-22 shooting from beyond the arc and 14-of-18 shooting on free throws.

South Carolina State was led by Rakeim Gary, who put up 18 points. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 24-of-57 from the field and 11-of-26 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.85 points per possession and 51% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both teams face their next test on February 21. UMES takes on North Carolina Central, while South Carolina State has a shot to rebound against a struggling Delaware State squad. The Hawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bulldogs will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

