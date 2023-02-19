By

WASHINGTON (February 18, 2023) – Howard University women’s tennis team won its second consecutive match after knocking off the Villanova Wildcats, 4-2, at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation’s (WTEF) East Capitol Campus in Southeast D.C.



With the victory, Howard University moves to .500 (2-2) while the Wildcats fall to 1-4 on the season.



The contest was decided in singles play with Howard winning four-out-of-six matches.



Reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year sophomore Jordan Grayson (Gaithersburg, Md.) topped Villanova’s Emma Brogan in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).



Freshman standout Selah Stibbins (Minneapolis) served the club’s No. 2 singles player where she won in straight sets (6-3, 6-1).



Senior Yemisi Ifederu (London, England) and sophomore Nadia Pegram (Naples, Fla.) also grabbed singles victories.



Next weekend, Howard is set to play a pair of contests in the area.



Friday (Sept. 25), the Bison take on crosstown rival George Washington at the WTEF East Capitol Campus. The following day (Sept. 26), HU goes to Annapolis, Md., to face Navy.



For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.

Howard University tennis knocks off Villanova