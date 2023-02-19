By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

North Carolina Central recorded their third straight win, handing Delaware State a 66-58 loss at Memorial Hall on Saturday evening. The Eagles got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 32-25 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 34-33 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Justin Wright led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 14 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Eagles shot 48% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.92 points per possession on 58% true shooting.

Delaware State was led by Cameron Stitt, who recorded 11 points and 11 boards. The Hornets went 21-of-56 from the field in this one, including 0-of-16 from the three-point line. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Delaware State only mustered 0.79 points per possession on 44% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 21. North Carolina Central gets UMES fresh off recent win of its own, while Delaware State faces South Carolina State at home. The Eagles will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Hornets will try to turn their home stand around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina Central beats MEAC foe Delaware State