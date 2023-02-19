By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Towson gave North Carolina A&T their third consecutive loss in an 87-75 contest at SECU Arena on Saturday evening. They went into halftime with a 48-35 lead and were able to hold off the Aggies for the final 20 minutes.

FINAL: TIGERS WWIN! Towson defeats North Carolina A&T behind a strong performance by the seniors#GohTigers | #UnitedWeRoar pic.twitter.com/HPJ6h7K8Xm — Towson Men's Basketball (@Towson_MBB) February 18, 2023

Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points while recording five assists to lead the way for Towson. As a team, the Tigers shot 39% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 82% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.18 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

North Carolina A&T was led by Duncan Powell, who recorded 18 points and 10 boards. The Aggies went 28-of-74 from the field in this one, including 8-of-20 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 1.02 points per possession and 47% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 24. Towson visits College of Charleston, while North Carolina A&T meets Delaware in a conference showdown. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Aggies will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T extends losing streak, falling to Towson