Alcorn State adds Jackson State to list of SWAC victories

Saturday afternoon was a battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Alcorn State came out on top in dominating fashion, handing Jackson State a 75-60 loss. The Braves had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 28 points.

Dekedran Thorn scored 18 points to lead the way for Alcorn State. Thorn was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Braves. The team shot 58% from the field while scoring 1.21 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 10-of-23 three-point attempts.

Jackson State was led by Chase Adams, who recorded 17 points and six boards. The Tigers shot 18-of-46 from the field and 8-of-21 from behind the arc. That netted out to an average of 0.96 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 25. Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M, while Jackson State squares off with Texas Southern. The Braves will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

