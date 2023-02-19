Texas Southern beats Mississippi Valley State University

By

Texas Southern broke its streak of eight consecutive losses, defeating Mississippi Valley State University in a 72-36 rout on Saturday afternoon at Health & P.E. Arena. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 12-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 48-24 in the final 20 minutes.

Micah Gray led the way for Texas Southern, putting up 25 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 38% from the field, 28% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.06 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Mississippi Valley State University was led by Zaria Harleaux, who recorded eight points and six boards. As a team, the Devilettes struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.52 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Devilettes went a paltry 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 20. Texas Southern hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State University hits the road to meet Prairie View A&M. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Devilettes will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

