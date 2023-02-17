Albany State University AD out following Marcus Stokes offer

By

Roughly a month after making headlines for offering Marcus Stokes, Albany State is looking for a new Director of Athletics.

Tony Duckworth announced on Friday that his time as AD at Albany State University ended on Feb. 12. ASU has yet to release a statement on the change.



His statement reads — in part:

“When I arrived in Albany on January 2, 2020, I knew this would be the most challenging undertaking of my twenty-seven vear career in college athletics. I have worked tirelessly in this role, and I am proud of what we accomplished during my three plus years,” Duckworth wrote.

“While I have had detractors during my tenure, I have also met a number of amazing people. I have enjoyed supporting the student-athletes in their training and competition. I would like to acknowledge the coaches and staff for our collective effort in enhancing the student-athlete experience.”



Duckworth went on to list his accomplishments as AD. One not listed was leading a prompt and successful search for a head coach after Gabe Gardina accepted a position as head coach at Charleston Southern in late November 2022. The search resulted in the hiring of Quinn Gray a few weeks later, and he was introduced as head coach in January.

Albany State University head football coach Quinn Gray.

Shortly after he was announced as head coach, Quinn Gray and his staff offered Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback, a scholarship. Stokes, who his white, was released from his scholarship offer from the University of Florida after posting a video of him saying the “N-word” as he recited rap lyrics.



ASU was the first school to offer Stokes after he was released from Florida. Alabama A&M, an HBCU in the SWAC, ultimately offered him as well. However, blowback on social media was swift and just days after news of Stokes’ offer from ASU surfaced, Gray issued an open letter apologizing to ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick for the offer.



A source tells HBCU Gameday that President Fedrick faced pressure from alumni to remove Duckworth from his post after the offer as he had knowledge of the offer. Duckworth is white.

HBCU Gameday has reached out to Tony Duckworth, awaiting a response.

“I am unsure of my next position as enter free agency, I am excited to explore opportunities both inside intercollegiate athletics and outside of an industry have worked for thirty vears.”

