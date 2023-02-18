NBA All-Star art showcase features work from NC A&T student

By

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. – A third-year fashion merchandising and design student in NC A&T State University’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences is scoring big at this year’s NBA’s All-Star game – with her art.

Yakira Chapman applied and was selected to exhibit an original painting as part of the 2023 NBA All-Star x HBCU Student Art Showcase, a commissioned art show taking place during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Printed versions of the artwork will be on display in the arena during the weekend’s events, including Sunday’s game Feb. 19, while a video of the art and artists will be shown in the arena during “All-Star Saturday Night” on Feb. 18.

“It makes me really happy and excited,” said Chapman. “Stuff like this doesn’t always seem to be within reach for HBCU (historically Black college and university) students, so I’m excited to be representing my school and do something I love on such a big stage. I hope that more people see that our program and fashion programs at other HBCUs are good to be in, and I hope that somebody’s inspired to look into fashion programs here or elsewhere.”

Artist/Designers – participate in the @nba All Star x HBCU Student Art Showcase 2023 – deadline is 12/30/2022. Submit documents for application and/or questions to hbcuart@nba.com pic.twitter.com/HLooJ2kNJf — VCDMA (@vcdma) December 16, 2022

As one of eight students across the country chosen for the showcase, Chapman created in collaboration with NBA’s creative team a commissioned piece depicting her experience at an HBCU. Her work, a retrospective titled “107: Take Your Pick,” will be included on the event’s promotional materials, as well as published on NBA’s social media accounts and NBA.com.

The acrylic painting features scenes of NC A&T life, including a gold medal, representing Olympic track superstars Trevor Stewart and Randolph Ross Jr.; the royal court found at most HBCUs; February One; an outfit from the Greatest Homecoming on Earth’s fashion show; a model, showing the importance and variety of hairstyles at an HBCU; and skateboarders.

“Skateboarders are very prevalent here,” said Chapman. “They’re always outside of the Student Center. Skateboarding isn’t something that you’d think of when you think about the HBCU experience, but they’re very important here.”

Going from concept to canvas started with a discussion with the NBA’s creative team, then initial sketches and ideas on her iPad, and finally, to paint.

“They wanted us to do work that was true to us,” said Chapman. “My first fashion design was a patchwork denim jacket, so I wanted to incorporate that into my painting and make it more ‘me’. I thought that was a great part of their program.”

“Yakira engages in class while drawing – almost constantly – on her sketchpad. It isn’t uncommon for her to fill up a page with beautiful art while participating and listening in class,” said Elizabeth Hopfer, Ph.D., associate professor in fashion merchandising and design. “It is no surprise that she is now being honored as a commissioned artist on this national platform. Yakira will surely benefit from the opportunity to share her talents alongside other HBCU students, network with attendees and meet the NBA creative team.”

The showcase was created to increase awareness of HBCUs and their students while also providing career and professional development opportunities, according to Gary Mack, the NBA’s vice president for creative strategy and production.

“Art is a powerful medium that has been beautifully expressed by these talented student artists,” said Mack. “Their artwork showcases their unique style and demonstrates how they have explored their own artistic expression.”

Another NC A&T Aggie, Janiya Barcliff, a junior visual media (graphic) design major in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, will also be part of the showcase.

“Yakira and Janiya are very talented artists with unique points of view and are great ambassadors for [their] university,” said Mack. “They added their unique creative expression to the showcase, and that will elevate the discussion around HBCU excellence.”

The eight selected students will have various opportunities to shine, Mack said. They will attend events such as Jordan Rising Stars, NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, and the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, followed by an AT&T career development session with other HBCU students.

“The fashion merchandising and design program is thrilled to celebrate Yakira’s accomplishment with her,” Newcomb said. “We know that her star will shine as bright as the NBA All-Stars!”

For more information on NBA’s HBCU initiatives and events, go to https://www.nba.com/hbcus.

