Albany State head coach Gabe Gardinia headed to DI

Add Albany State to the list of football programs looking for a new head coach as Gabe Giardina heads up to Division I.
Albany State University announced on Wednesday that Giardina has accepted the head coaching gig at Charleston Southern University.
“We would like to thank Coach G. and his family for the tremendous care they took with each student-athlete while assisting them in pursuing their full athletic and academic potential”, said President, Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick. “The passion that he and his family have, not only for football, but the success of our students, is beyond compare. They have left their mark on our institution and will always be valued members of the Ramily.”
Giardina’s five-year tenure at Albany State was a successful one. He led the program to an overall record of 37-17, including an SIAC title and NCAA playoff berth during the 2021 season.
“Coach G. has been an outstanding leader of our football program. We appreciate all he has done to build on the great tradition of ASU Football and the relationships he developed with our student-athletes and alumni,” said Director of Athletics, Tony Duckworth. “We are grateful for his tenure at ASU and support Coach Gabe as he moves into his new position.”
Gardinia will take the reins at the Big South school after it fired previous head coach Autry Denson.
Albany State assistant Anthony Kelly will serve as the interim head coach as the program prepares for a nationwide-search.
The vacancy at Albany State leaves three coach openings in the SIAC as Kentucky State and Morehouse are looking for someone to lead their programs as well.