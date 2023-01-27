Albany State coach Quinn Gray apologizes after Marcus Stokes offer

By

New Albany State head football coach Quinn Gray is apparently walking back a controversial offer he issued to former Florida commit Marcus Stokes.



Gray, who was introduced as head coach earlier this week, was apparently reprimanded by the school’s president Marion Ross Fedrick for the offer.



The apology issued doesn’t mention Marcus Stokes by name. The apology is below.

Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down.

I didn’t uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU. As I say to our players, “there is a consequence to every action.” The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you. Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case. I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better.

ASU expects excellence. The president has made it clear that my actions did not meet that standard. It was never my intent to misrepresent what ASU stands for nor to ignore the rich history of this institution. I am fully committed to the University’s mission of supporting academic excellence and student success.

Being accepted into the Ramily is something that you have to earn. The Ramily embodies the spirit, authenticity, and love forged from the toil of giants before me. My actions caused you to question my commitment to our institution and our ancestors. As the consequences go, I hope to find a way back into the Ramily.

Without a doubt, I will be all in. Go Rams.

Albany State president Marion Ross Fedrick.

Marcus Stokes posted a video in November of him rapping the N-word in lyrics to a rap song. Stokes later apologized for the video “hurtful and offensive to many people.” Florida, however, still rescinded his scholarship offer. Other schools — primarily of the Power Five variety — halted their recruitment as well.

Albany State offered him first, then Alabama A&M followed up with an offer of its own later in the week.

