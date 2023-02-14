Norfolk State wins again, taking down Delaware State

By

Norfolk State recorded its fifth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Delaware State a 97-58 loss at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday night. The Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 17-point lead and outscoring the Hornets 58-36 in the final 20 minutes.

Kris Bankston scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for Norfolk State. Bankston was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Spartans. The team shot 59% from the field while scoring 1.24 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 21 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Delaware State was led by O’Koye Parker, who put up 19 points. The Hornets went 20-of-55 from the field in this one, including 5-of-20 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.77 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Norfolk State catches Morgan State after a loss in its last game, while Delaware State squares off with a North Carolina Central side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Spartans will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Hornets will try to turn things around.

