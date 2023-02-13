Howell scores big points to lead Howard in rout of UMES

By

Howard recorded its fifth straight win in dominating fashion, handing UMES an 80-59 loss at Burr Gymnasium on Monday evening. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 20-point lead and outscoring the Hawks 39-38 in the final 20 minutes.

Destiny Howell scored 25 points to lead the way for Howard. As a team, the Bison shot 48% from the field, 67% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.05 points per possession on 60% true shooting.

UMES was led by Ashanti Lynch, who recorded 11 points and five boards. As a team, the Hawks struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.78 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 11-of-26 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 18. Howard catches Coppin St. after a loss in its last game, while UMES squares off with South Carolina State. The Bison will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Hawks will get a shot to recover from this loss.

