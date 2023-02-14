Howard remains on top, adding UMES to list of MEAC victories

By

Monday night was a battle of two of the best MEAC teams. Howard came out on top, handing UMES a 78-69 loss. They went into halftime with a 42-29 lead and were able to hold off the Hawks for the final 20 minutes.

Elijah Hawkins led the way for Howard, recording 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. It wasn’t just Hawkins though, the Bison’s offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.06 points per possession on 47% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 18 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Zion Styles recorded 15 points and six rebounds to lead the way for UMES. The Hawks shot 20-of-57 from the field and 6-of-21 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.92 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Howard visits Coppin State, while UMES squares off with South Carolina State. The Bison will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Hawks will get a shot to recover from this loss.

