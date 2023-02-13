Peat scores big to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Alabama A&M

By

Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped Alabama A&M’s three-game win streak on Monday evening, handing it a 60-57 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Lady Lions went into halftime with a nine-point lead. Despite being outscored 34-28 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Bulldogs and hold on for the win.

Maya Peat scored 18 points to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 50% from the field, 20% from behind the arc, and 45% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.83 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Amiah Simmons scored 17 points while Amani Free added another nine to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.75 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-12 from deep.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 18. Arkansas-Pine Bluff takes on Prairie View A&M, while Alabama A&M squares off with Bethune-Cookman. The Lady Lions will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Bulldogs will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

