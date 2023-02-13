McWain leads Southern past Texas Southern

By

Southern gave Texas Southern its eighth consecutive loss in a 70-52 rout at F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday evening. The Lady Jaguars had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 15-point lead and outscoring the Lady Tigers 38-35 in the final 20 minutes.

Amani McWain led the way for Southern, putting up 11 points. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 43% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 47% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.96 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

Taniya Lawson scored 13 points while Micah Gray added another 13 to lead the way for Texas Southern. As a team, the Lady Tigers struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.72 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 1-of-14 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Southern takes on Grambling State, while Texas Southern squares off with Mississippi Valley State University. The Lady Jaguars will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

