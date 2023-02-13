Alcorn State takes down Florida A&M in SWAC showdown

By

Alcorn State gave Florida A&M their third consecutive loss in a 73-67 contest at Al Lawson Center on Monday evening. The Lady Braves got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 37-34 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Rattlers 36-33 in the second half to come away with the victory.

The Rattlers fall to Alcorn State 67-73. Mide Oriyomi had a team-high 20 points. Paulla Weekes, Ahriahna Grizzle and Ivet Subirats added 15 points each.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #PACE pic.twitter.com/PFscXHAnDT — Florida A&M Women’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_WBB) February 14, 2023

Destiny Brown led the way for Alcorn State, putting up 18 points to go along with 14 boards. As a team, the Lady Braves shot 48% from the field, 18% from behind the arc, and 73% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.95 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Mide Oriyomi recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for Florida A&M. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 23-of-62 from the field and 6-of-22 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.88 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Feb. 18. Alcorn State gets Jackson State fresh off a recent win of its own, while Florida A&M hits the road to meet Alabama State. The Lady Braves will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Rattlers hope for a rebound performance on the road.

