Jackson State adds Bethune-Cookman to the list of SWAC victories

Monday evening was a battle between two of the best SWAC teams. Jackson State came out on top in dominating fashion, handing Bethune-Cookman a 77-52 loss. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 31 points.
Jariyah Covington led the way for Jackson State, putting up 17 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 48% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.15 points per possession on 53% true shooting.
Kayla White scored eight points while D’Shantae Edwards added another seven to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-14 from deep.
Both teams face their next test on Feb. 18. Jackson State takes on Alcorn State in a conference clash, while Bethune-Cookman readies for a battle against an Alabama A&M team who is playing great lately. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will get a shot to recover from this loss.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.