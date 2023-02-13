By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Monday evening was a battle between two of the best SWAC teams. Jackson State came out on top in dominating fashion, handing Bethune-Cookman a 77-52 loss. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 31 points.

FINAL: JSU 77, B-CU 52



The 'Cats are back to work next weekend for a pair of contests in Alabama. #𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙨𝙂𝙤 | #𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 | #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/sEG09R74Q0 — Bethune-Cookman WBB (@BCUWBB) February 14, 2023

Jariyah Covington led the way for Jackson State, putting up 17 points. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 48% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 69% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.15 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Kayla White scored eight points while D’Shantae Edwards added another seven to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. As a team, the Wildcats struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.79 points per possession on 29% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-14 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on Feb. 18. Jackson State takes on Alcorn State in a conference clash, while Bethune-Cookman readies for a battle against an Alabama A&M team who is playing great lately. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Wildcats will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Jackson State adds Bethune-Cookman to the list of SWAC victories