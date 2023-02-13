By

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Norfolk State gave Delaware State its fourth consecutive loss in a 70-42 rout at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday evening. The Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into the half with a 19-point lead and outscoring the Hornets 38-29 in the final 20 minutes.

Camille Downs led the way for Norfolk State, putting up 19 points to go along with seven boards. Downs was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Spartans. The team shot 54% from the field while scoring 1.06 points per possession. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 9-of-17 three-point attempts.

Joy Watkins scored 12 points while Jessica Martino added another 11 to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.62 points per possession on 28% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 5-of-12 on field goal attempts in the paint.

Both teams face their next test on February 18. Norfolk State takes on Morgan State, while Delaware State squares off with North Carolina Central. The Spartans will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Downs leads Norfolk State past Delaware State