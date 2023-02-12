VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Whitley leads Southern to victory against Prairie View A&M

The Jaguars regains their momentum after defeating Prairie View A&M at home
Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Southern broke their streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Prairie View A&M in a 79-65 contest on Saturday evening at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jags went into halftime trailing 38-31 but outscored the Panthers by 21 points in the second half to secure the win.

Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead the way for Southern. Festus Ndumanya was pivotal as well, shooting 4-of-6 in the second half for 13 points to power the Jags forward after the break. Southern’s offense as a whole came out of the break with new energy. The team shot 50% from the field in the second half, scoring 1.32 points per possession. This was a big improvement from the team’s 34% shooting and 0.98 points per possession in the first half.

Will Douglas scored 13 points while dishing out 10 assists to lead the way for Prairie View A&M. The Panthers went 23-of-54 from the field in this one, including 12-of-31 from the three-point line. That contributed to their average of 0.98 points per possession and 54% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Prairie View A&M

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 14. Southern takes on Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M hits the road to meet Grambling State. The Jags will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Panthers will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

