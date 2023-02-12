By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alabama A&M gave Mississippi Valley State University its 15th consecutive loss in a 67-50 rout at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. The Bulldogs had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 29 points.

Lady Bulldogs Win 🏆⛹🏽‍♀️🏀🐶 Big game from @amiahsimmons03 & Amani Free #nobarkALLBITE pic.twitter.com/fPQzdpXeMC — AAMU LADY BULLDOGS (@aamuwbb) February 12, 2023

Amiah Simmons scored 25 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the way for Alabama A&M. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 41% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and 70% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Kerrigan Johnson scored 11 points while Elisa Saffold added another 10 to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. As a team, the Devilettes struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.74 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Devilettes went a paltry 8-of-14 from the free throw line.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 13. Alabama A&M takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a conference clash, while Mississippi Valley State University faces Alabama State at home. The Bulldogs will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Devilettes will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alabama A&M snatches win from Mississippi Valley State University