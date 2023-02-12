By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Bethune-Cookman recorded their fifth straight win, handing Alcorn State a 68-60 loss at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 34-28 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Braves 34-32 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Chanel Wilson scored 16 points to lead the way for Bethune-Cookman. Kayla White was pivotal as well, shooting 4-of-5 in the second half for 11 points to power the Wildcats forward after the break. As a team, Bethune-Cookman shot 12-of-30 from the field in the second half, scoring 0.79 points per possession on average.

Alcorn State was led by Nakia Cheatham, who recorded 14 points and 12 boards. As a team, the Lady Braves struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.71 points per possession on 34% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-16 from deep.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 13. Bethune-Cookman gets a chance to end Jackson State’s winning streak, while Alcorn State faces a Florida A&M squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Braves will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Bethune-Cookman beat SWAC foe Alcorn State