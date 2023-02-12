By

North Carolina Central upset one of the top MEAC teams in commanding fashion, beating Morgan State by a score of 83-63 on Saturday evening. The Eagles had the upper hand in this one, going into half with an 11-point lead and outscoring the Bears 41-32 in the final 20 minutes.

Eagles have new life in Conference play 🦅 pic.twitter.com/OAJpPF98mI — NCCU Men's Basketball (@NCCU_MBB) February 12, 2023

Justin Wright scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the way for North Carolina Central. Wright was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Eagles. The team shot 52% from the field while scoring 1.16 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 24 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Lewis Djonkam recorded 19 points and six rebounds to lead the way for Morgan. The Bears went 21-of-52 from the field in this one, including 4-of-15 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.88 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 14. North Carolina Central takes on Coppin State, while Morgan State squares off with South Carolina State. The Eagles will look to earn another win on their home court. On the other side, the Bears will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Upset Alert: North Carolina Central beats Morgan State