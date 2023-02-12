VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Alcorn State last second play beats Bethune-Cookman.

The Braves hit a dunk with 0.4 seconds remaining in the fourth to push them to victory against Bethune Cookman

Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Alcorn State recorded its fourth straight win, handing Bethune-Cookman a 76-74 loss in a back-and-forth contest at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats went into halftime with a one-point lead, but the Braves wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Wildcats 44-41 in the second half to come out on top.

Oddyst Walker led the way for Alcorn State, putting up 15 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Braves shot 41% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 83% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.07 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

The Wildcats’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.06 points per possession on 56% true shooting. Kevin Davis led the way, putting up 18 points to go along with six boards. Bethune-Cookman’s impressive shooting from the field didn’t seem to translate to free throws, though, as they converted just 7-of-12 at the stripe.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 14. Alcorn State catches Florida A&M after a loss in its last game, while Bethune-Cookman readies for battle against a Jackson State team who is playing great lately. The Braves will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Wildcats will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alcorn State last second play beats Bethune-Cookman.
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

914
2023 Football

Javon Hargrave carries HBCU banner for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
269
2022-2023 Basketball

Jackson State women make it eight straight with FAMU win
16
Prairie View A&M

Upset Alert: Southern WBB beats SWAC foe Prairie View A&M
265
Stillman College

Stillman College knocks off top 15 NAIA team in OT
178
2022-2023 Basketball

Norfolk State and UMES go blow for blow in thrilling MEAC battle
To Top
X