Alcorn State last second play beats Bethune-Cookman.

Alcorn State recorded its fourth straight win, handing Bethune-Cookman a 76-74 loss in a back-and-forth contest at Moore Gymnasium on Saturday evening. The Wildcats went into halftime with a one-point lead, but the Braves wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Wildcats 44-41 in the second half to come out on top.

Oddyst Walker led the way for Alcorn State, putting up 15 points to go along with six boards. As a team, the Braves shot 41% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 83% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.07 points per possession on 48% true shooting.

The Wildcats’ offensive efficiency was impressive despite the result. They averaged 1.06 points per possession on 56% true shooting. Kevin Davis led the way, putting up 18 points to go along with six boards. Bethune-Cookman’s impressive shooting from the field didn’t seem to translate to free throws, though, as they converted just 7-of-12 at the stripe.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 14. Alcorn State catches Florida A&M after a loss in its last game, while Bethune-Cookman readies for battle against a Jackson State team who is playing great lately. The Braves will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Wildcats will get a shot to recover from this loss.

Men's Basketball remains on the top of the SWAC standings after a 76-74 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Byron Joshua and Oddyst Walker led the Braves with 15 points each. Jeremiah Kendall recorded 12, and DK Thorn and Keondre Montgomery had 11 each. #FearTheBrave #BraveNation pic.twitter.com/c79Q4Ahodq — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) February 12, 2023

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Alcorn State last second play beats Bethune-Cookman.